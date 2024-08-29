MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Trading Down 24.3%

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) traded down 24.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 111,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 120,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

MobilityOne Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 million, a PE ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About MobilityOne

(Get Free Report)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MobilityOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobilityOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.