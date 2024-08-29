Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.79.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,946,931 shares in the company, valued at $294,473,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,946,931 shares in the company, valued at $294,473,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,953 shares of company stock valued at $46,189,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.