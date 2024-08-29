MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading Up 3%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 8,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

