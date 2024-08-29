Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 14.5% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $352.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.09 and a 200-day moving average of $349.30. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

