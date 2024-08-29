Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $92,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after acquiring an additional 939,142 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 450,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

