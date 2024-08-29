Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the July 31st total of 77,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Monroe Capital Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of 777.00 and a beta of 1.04. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
