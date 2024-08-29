Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the July 31st total of 77,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Monroe Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of 777.00 and a beta of 1.04. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.