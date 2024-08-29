Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Insider Rakesh Sharma Acquires 9,253 Shares of Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 9,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £19,986.48 ($26,356.96).

Mony Group Price Performance

Mony Group stock opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.84) on Thursday. Mony Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.

Get Mony Group alerts:

Mony Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Mony Group’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MONY

About Mony Group

(Get Free Report)

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.