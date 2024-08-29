Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 125,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 251,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSDL. Raymond James lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 16.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,780,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after purchasing an additional 250,167 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

