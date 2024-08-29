Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Trading Down 1.4%

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 125,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 251,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSDL shares. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth about $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,035,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth $223,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

