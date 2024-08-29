Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $85,814,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after buying an additional 160,281 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3,164.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after buying an additional 125,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $20,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $310.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.45 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total value of $2,620,911.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,648,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,882,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total value of $2,620,911.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,648,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,882,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,025 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

