Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $352.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.3 %

MORN opened at $310.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.02. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $219.45 and a 1-year high of $330.22.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Morningstar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,209 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.12, for a total value of $1,937,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,574,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,577,548.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.12, for a total transaction of $1,937,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,574,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,577,548.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,025 shares of company stock worth $15,813,656. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.