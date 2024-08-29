Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $435.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $436.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

