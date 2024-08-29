Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9,572.52

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,572.52 ($126.24) and traded as low as GBX 9,300 ($122.64). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,300 ($122.64), with a volume of 83 shares changing hands.

Mountview Estates Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £362.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,275.72 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,572.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,695.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64.

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 275 ($3.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is 7,544.58%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

