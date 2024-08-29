Mplx’s (MPLX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Mplx Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Mplx has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 73.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

