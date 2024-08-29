Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) vs. SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Head to Head Review

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and SHF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 3.31 $500.00 million $9.55 9.63 SHF $21.66 million 1.54 -$17.28 million ($0.28) -2.14

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 33.22% 14.10% 4.26% SHF -79.25% -50.38% -22.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mr. Cooper Group and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 SHF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus price target of $91.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than SHF.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats SHF on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.