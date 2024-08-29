Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 66,180,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 9,255,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 9.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.