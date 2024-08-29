Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
MTL opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.47 and a twelve month high of C$15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.89.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2195122 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
