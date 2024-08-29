Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MTL opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.47 and a twelve month high of C$15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.89.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2195122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTL

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.