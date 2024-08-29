MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Short Interest Up 48.3% in August

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the July 31st total of 160,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MultiMetaVerse Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMV opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. MultiMetaVerse has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MultiMetaVerse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MultiMetaVerse as of its most recent SEC filing.

MultiMetaVerse Company Profile

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People's Republic of China. It offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectibles and functional items.

