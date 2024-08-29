Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mustang Bio Price Performance

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $25.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

(Get Free Report)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.