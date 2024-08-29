My Personal CFO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

My Personal CFO LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPM opened at $221.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

