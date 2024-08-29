NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.01

Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.01 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.78). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

NAHL Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5,850.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, insider James Saralis sold 31,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £20,006.40 ($26,383.23). Corporate insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

