Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.06

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 13.70 ($0.18). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 14.12 ($0.19), with a volume of 438,171 shares traded.

Nanoco Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.28 million, a P/E ratio of 353.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.06.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

