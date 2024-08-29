Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF
The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.