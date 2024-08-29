Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

