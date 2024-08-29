Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 2,080 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $83,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,529.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $48,487.04.

Upstart Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Upstart by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 442.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

