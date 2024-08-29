National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $10.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.48. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$123.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$121.00.

Shares of BMO opened at C$110.37 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.60. The stock has a market cap of C$80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

