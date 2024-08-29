National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO G. Timothy Laney Sells 16,063 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 16,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $696,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,026 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,166.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32.

National Bank Price Performance

NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 3,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in National Bank by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

