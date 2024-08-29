National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,967 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after acquiring an additional 269,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 478.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

