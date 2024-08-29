National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.28%.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

