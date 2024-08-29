Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.05 and traded as high as $52.99. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 104,852 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.39 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.