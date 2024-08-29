NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.92

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.92 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 160.80 ($2.12). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 156.80 ($2.07), with a volume of 179,576 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NCC Group Stock Performance

NCC Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £492.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,960.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,250.00%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

