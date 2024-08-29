nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Outperform Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Get nCino alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

nCino Price Performance

NCNO opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.94, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. nCino has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,112,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in nCino by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.