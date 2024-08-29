nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5 million-$544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.7 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.66-$0.69 EPS.

NCNO opened at $29.74 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.15.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,112,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

