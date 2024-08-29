nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-$544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.76 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.94, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. nCino has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $558,963.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,755,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

