nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $136-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.65 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.

NCNO opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.94, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. nCino has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.15.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,552,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

