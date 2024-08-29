nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $136-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.65 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.
nCino Stock Down 13.9 %
NCNO opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.94, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. nCino has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on nCino
Insider Activity at nCino
In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,552,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.