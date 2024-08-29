nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $61,585,455.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,652.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

