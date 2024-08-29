nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.15.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. nCino has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in nCino by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,275,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in nCino by 16.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth $40,885,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

