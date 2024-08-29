nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.53, but opened at $29.75. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 1,910,063 shares.

NCNO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other nCino news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,029,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,782,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,766,000 after acquiring an additional 635,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nCino by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,247,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in nCino by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,529 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.94, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

