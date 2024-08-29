nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$138.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.6 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.

nCino Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNO. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.15.

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,652.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,652.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

