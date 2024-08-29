nCino’s (NCNO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. nCino has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.94, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,029,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

