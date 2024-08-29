Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 149.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Applied Digital Trading Down 6.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $605.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 4.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 161,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.