Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 149.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLD
Applied Digital Trading Down 6.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 161,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Applied Digital Company Profile
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce Beats Earnings, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.