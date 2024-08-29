Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

NYSE VEEV opened at $199.35 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day moving average is $202.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $8,298,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

