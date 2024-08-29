Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $76.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 476,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 250,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

