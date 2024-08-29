Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nelnet to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other Nelnet news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

