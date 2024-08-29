NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Up 50.2% in August

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the July 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQI opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.6443 per share. This represents a $7.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQI Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

