Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

