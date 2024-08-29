Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) versus First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Financial Survey

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Lease Office Properties $172.53 million 2.58 -$131.75 million N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust $638.79 million 11.57 $274.82 million $2.17 25.74

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust 44.46% 10.72% 5.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Net Lease Office Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 2 5 7 0 2.36

Net Lease Office Properties currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.57%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $56.15, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Net Lease Office Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

