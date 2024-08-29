Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.58

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.58 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 91.98 ($1.21). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.20), with a volume of 123,823 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Netcall in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
