Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.58

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.58 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 91.98 ($1.21). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.20), with a volume of 123,823 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Netcall in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,033.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

