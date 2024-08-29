NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.62

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $16.46. NETGEAR shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 160,245 shares.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $471.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $75,163.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

