NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.62

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $16.46. NETGEAR shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 160,245 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETGEAR
NETGEAR Price Performance
Insider Transactions at NETGEAR
In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $75,163.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NETGEAR
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.