NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

NTST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NETSTREIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 148,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 80,553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NTST opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

