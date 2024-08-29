NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Trading Down 2.2%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

NeurAxis Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

